International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off tomorrow with participation of 1,800 global leaders, decision-makers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Conference (IDC 2023), which will be held one day ahead of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions will kick off tomorrow at ADNOC business Centre.

The conference is expected to see the participation of a large number of leaders and officials from regional and international defence and security companies.

The IDC 2023 is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and in strategic partnership with Tawazun Council (Tawazun).

The Conference will be inaugurated by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and will be held under the theme “Adaption, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an age of Disruption.” This year’s edition will see more than 1,800 participants, marking a growth of over 25 percent compared to the previous edition.

The conference will include four panel discussions that cover the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies, talent development and human capital management, and impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of warfare.

More than 17 speakers are set to participate in the conference, including leaders, ministers, and senior officials in the defence sector from around the world.

The first panel, titled “Promise and Peril,” will cover the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies such as AI, neuro, & biotechnology and extended reality.

The second panel, titled “Keeping Pace,” will shed light on how the increasing incorporation of advanced technologies in the workplace is changing approaches to talent development and human capital management.

The third panel, titled “Tech at the Forefront,” will discuss the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of warfare.

The fourth panel, titled “the Next Frontiers,” will explore the human instinct to explore beyond the current dimensions of the terrestrial and physical world and expand the human footprint in both the space and digital domains.

