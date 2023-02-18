UrduPoint.com

International Defence Conference 2023 To Kick Off Tomorrow With Participation Of 1,800 Global Leaders, Decision-makers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 05:45 PM

International Defence Conference 2023 to kick off tomorrow with participation of 1,800 global leaders, decision-makers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2023) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Conference (IDC 2023), which will be held one day ahead of the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions will kick off tomorrow at ADNOC business Centre.

The conference is expected to see the participation of a large number of leaders and officials from regional and international defence and security companies.
The IDC 2023 is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and in strategic partnership with Tawazun Council (Tawazun).
The Conference will be inaugurated by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and will be held under the theme “Adaption, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an age of Disruption.” This year’s edition will see more than 1,800 participants, marking a growth of over 25 percent compared to the previous edition.
The conference will include four panel discussions that cover the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies, talent development and human capital management, and impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of warfare.

More than 17 speakers are set to participate in the conference, including leaders, ministers, and senior officials in the defence sector from around the world.
The first panel, titled “Promise and Peril,” will cover the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies such as AI, neuro, & biotechnology and extended reality.
The second panel, titled “Keeping Pace,” will shed light on how the increasing incorporation of advanced technologies in the workplace is changing approaches to talent development and human capital management.
The third panel, titled “Tech at the Forefront,” will discuss the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of warfare.
The fourth panel, titled “the Next Frontiers,” will explore the human instinct to explore beyond the current dimensions of the terrestrial and physical world and expand the human footprint in both the space and digital domains.

Related Topics

World Business From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

HBL PSL 8 to continue as planned

22 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns ton ..

Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns tonight

30 minutes ago
 FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq i ..

FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq in money laundering case

42 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military p ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

46 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting police hea ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting police headquarters in Karachi

46 minutes ago
 UAE, India mark first anniversary of signing CEPA ..

UAE, India mark first anniversary of signing CEPA with series of events

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.