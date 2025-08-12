- Home
- Technology
- Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Spark’ Independence ..
Get A Chance To Win The Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ By Joining The ‘Dil Ka Spark’ Independence Day Contest
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:18 PM
This Independence Day, TECNO is inviting Pakistanis to share their spark — the passions, dreams, and inspirations that make them unique — through its latest campaign, “Dil Ka Spark.”
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) This Independence Day, TECNO is inviting Pakistanis to share their spark — the passions, dreams, and inspirations that make them unique — through its latest campaign, “Dil Ka Spark.” The contest gives participants the chance to win the soon-to-launch TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+, one of the most anticipated smartphones in the SPARK 40 Series.
The “Dil Ka Spark” Independence Day contest encourages people from across Pakistan to showcase their individuality, whether it’s their love for the country, a personal achievement, or a meaningful goal.
How to Participate:
facebook.com/TecnoMobilePakistan/">Facebook and Instagram pages.
The winner will take home the new SPARK 40 Pro+, featuring an ultra-thin, lightweight body design, 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging, and the world’s first MediaTek Helio G200 processor. It also boasts a 144Hz Ultra Bright 3D AMOLED Display with 4500nits peak brightness, ensuring stunning visuals even in bright sunlight.
The deadline for submissions is 15 August 2025, and multiple entries are welcome. With “Dil Ka Spark,” TECNO celebrates creativity, individuality, and the spirit of Pakistan, while building excitement for the arrival of the SPARK 40 Series.
Recent Stories
Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need
Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening
ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million
China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025
IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's ..
Trump says gold imports won't face duties
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..
More Stories From Technology
-
Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Spark’ Independence ..2 minutes ago
-
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need14 minutes ago
-
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 20253 days ago
-
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction App and Web Po ..4 days ago
-
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Charging4 days ago
-
The Wait is Finally Over – realme GT 7 Brings the Ultimate Flagship Killer to Pakistan on August 8 ..5 days ago
-
Realme Partners with Aston Martin Formula One® Team to Launch Co-branded GT 7 Dream Edition in Paki ..7 days ago
-
PITB Hosts Certificate Distribution Ceremony for ‘Summer Camp’ Participants*8 days ago
-
BingX Labs Marks One Year of Web3 & AI Innovation with $16Million in Strategic Investments8 days ago
-
TECNO Launches Spark Go 2 in Pakistan — Slim, Smart, and Built for Real Life8 days ago
-
Own Your Spotlight with OPPO Reno14 Series: Now Available for Pre-Order8 days ago
-
Australia’s first homegrown space rocket explodes seconds after launch11 days ago