Get A Chance To Win The Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ By Joining The ‘Dil Ka Spark’ Independence Day Contest

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:18 PM

This Independence Day, TECNO is inviting Pakistanis to share their spark — the passions, dreams, and inspirations that make them unique — through its latest campaign, “Dil Ka Spark.”

The “Dil Ka Spark” Independence Day contest encourages people from across Pakistan to showcase their individuality, whether it’s their love for the country, a personal achievement, or a meaningful goal.

How to Participate:

  1. Post a photo or video showing your Dil Ka Spark and share the story behind it.
  2. Use hashtags #TECNO #SPARK40Series #DilKaSpark in your post.
  3. Follow TECNO’s official

Facebook and Instagram pages.

  • For bonus points: Tag three friends and guess the brand ambassador in the comments.

    • The winner will take home the new SPARK 40 Pro+, featuring an ultra-thin, lightweight body design, 30W Magnetic Wireless Charging, and the world’s first MediaTek Helio G200 processor. It also boasts a 144Hz Ultra Bright 3D AMOLED Display with 4500nits peak brightness, ensuring stunning visuals even in bright sunlight.

    The deadline for submissions is 15 August 2025, and multiple entries are welcome. With “Dil Ka Spark,” TECNO celebrates creativity, individuality, and the spirit of Pakistan, while building excitement for the arrival of the SPARK 40 Series.

