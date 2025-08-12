Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Spark’ Independence Day Contest

This Independence Day, TECNO is inviting Pakistanis to share their spark — the passions, dreams, and inspirations that make them unique — through its latest campaign, “Dil Ka Spark.”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) This Independence Day, TECNO is inviting Pakistanis to share their spark — the passions, dreams, and inspirations that make them unique — through its latest campaign, “Dil Ka Spark.” The contest gives participants the chance to win the soon-to-launch TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+, one of the most anticipated smartphones in the SPARK 40 Series.

The “Dil Ka Spark” Independence Day contest encourages people from across Pakistan to showcase their individuality, whether it’s their love for the country, a personal achievement, or a meaningful goal.

How to Participate: