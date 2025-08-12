- Home
May 9 Cases: ATC Orders To Confiscate Properties Of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry And Others
Published August 12, 2025 | 12:27 PM
ATC issues its written verdict on two cases — including arson attack on Shadman Police Station — in which sentences were announced a day earlier
LAHORE: (UrduPoint UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 12nd, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has ordered the confiscation of properties belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders convicted in the May 9 cases.
The ATC issued its written verdict on two cases — including the arson attack on Shadman Police Station — in which the sentences were announced a day earlier.
The verdict held that all convicts have been handed rigorous imprisonment, with their sentences to run concurrently.
The court also directed the seizure of properties owned by PTI leaders Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Umar Sarfraz and Dr Yasmin Rashid.
Meanwhile, the court acquitted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two May 9 cases and ordered his release.
On Monday, the ATC had sentenced former Punjab governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in prison each.
The court also handed PTI leaders Aliya Hamza and Zum Javed five-year prison terms in the police station arson case while Ayesha Bhutta was sentenced to 10 years for setting police vehicles on fire.
