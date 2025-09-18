Japan, UAE pavilions showcase innovation & culture at Expo 2025 Osaka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Expo 2025 Osaka is witnessing vibrant participation from international pavilions, with Japan offering an interactive journey through science, art, and sustainability, while the UAE Pavilion has surpassed three million visitors as it prepares to celebrate the country’s National Day.

The Japan Pavilion presents innovative exhibits that demonstrate how waste can be transformed into energy and new life, including a giant conveyor illustrating the recycling process with light technology. Visitors can also explore biodegradable plastics, the traditional Koji mold that defines Japanese cuisine, and a Martian meteorite discovered in Antarctica, alongside cultural experiences such as matcha tea and eco-designed furniture made from algae and bioplastic.

Meanwhile, the UAE Pavilion continues to attract global audiences with immersive cultural and artistic programmes that highlight the nation’s identity, values, and achievements.

Mariam Al Memari, Deputy Commissioner General and Pavilion Director of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said preparations are underway for the National Day celebrations on September 19, featuring heritage performances, music, and interactive events both inside the pavilion and across the Expo site.

She expressed pride in the pavilion’s success, noting that visitor numbers have already exceeded three million, with expectations of even greater turnout during the National Day festivities.