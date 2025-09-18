FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh

Government departments as well as non-governmental organizations are actively participating in relief operations to support flood-hit communities in South Punjab, reflecting a coordinated effort for the rehabilitation of affected families

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Government departments as well as non-governmental organizations are actively participating in relief operations to support flood-hit communities in South Punjab, reflecting a coordinated effort for the rehabilitation of affected families.

In this connection, the Farmers Development Organization (FDO) Multan, in collaboration with Welthungerhilfe (WHH), distributed dry ration, hygiene kits, and other daily essentials among 100 families in Rangpur, Muzaffargarh.

The distribution ceremony was attended by Member Punjab Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Muhammad Ajmal Chandia, Assistant Director Social Welfare Malik Muhammad Akram Takleir, Assistant Director Social Welfare Mian Muhammad Aamir Butt, Executive Director FDO Ghulam Mustafa Baloch, WHH representatives Ms.

Ayesha and Ms. Urooj, and FDO Project Coordinator Malik Zahid Mahmood Khokhar.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants stressed that NGOs, welfare bodies, and philanthropists must come forward to extend support to flood victims. They reiterated their commitment to continue providing assistance until the complete rehabilitation of the affected communities.