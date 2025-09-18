- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tourist destinations
KP Govt Launches Integrated Cleanliness Program To Restore Natural Beauty Of Tourist Destinations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:14 PM
The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a comprehensive cleanliness and waste management program aimed at restoring the natural beauty of tourist destinations across the province
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a comprehensive cleanliness and waste management program aimed at restoring the natural beauty of tourist destinations across the province.
The initiative is part of the Good Governance Roadmap prepared under the tourism vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, with a strong focus on eco-friendly and sustainable measures.
According to the Department of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums on Thursday, the program will be launched with a pilot project in Galiyat, where a structured solid waste management system will ensure systematic collection, safe disposal, and recycling of waste. The project aims to transform Galiyat into a tourist destination of international standards.
Secretary for Culture, Tourism, Archaeology & Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad, said that new tourist facilitation centres, help desks, public washrooms, and other essential amenities will also be established.
He added that the successful implementation of the Galiyat pilot project will serve as a model, later expanded to tourist destinations in Malakand and Hazara divisions.
Dr. Samad further stated that land-use planning for all valleys in Galiyat is near completion, while a 20-year comprehensive master plan for the region will soon be launched.
The plan envisions modernization of existing facilities, introduction of new tourism initiatives and creation of livelihood opportunities for local communities, ensuring sustainable development of the tourism sector.
Recent Stories
CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..
MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties
KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..
Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..
Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling envi ..
Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..
FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered
Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnerable communities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties26 seconds ago
-
KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tourist destinations27 seconds ago
-
FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh29 seconds ago
-
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered31 seconds ago
-
Education guarantee of progress, bright future of nation; Tareen7 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Arabia agreement, terms it milestone for regional pea ..7 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovers substandard items from Nowshera, Mardan, Haripur7 minutes ago
-
PML-N believes in national vision, not provincial politics: Azma Bokhari7 minutes ago
-
Pregnant woman killed by in-laws in domestic violence case8 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi reviews Soan Zone policing, orders effective action against crimes8 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on Mehmoodur Rasheed’s appeal against conviction8 minutes ago
-
BISP leadership reviews plans for secure, transparent and accessible payment system3 hours ago