KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tourist destinations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a comprehensive cleanliness and waste management program aimed at restoring the natural beauty of tourist destinations across the province.

The initiative is part of the Good Governance Roadmap prepared under the tourism vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, with a strong focus on eco-friendly and sustainable measures.

According to the Department of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology and Museums on Thursday, the program will be launched with a pilot project in Galiyat, where a structured solid waste management system will ensure systematic collection, safe disposal, and recycling of waste. The project aims to transform Galiyat into a tourist destination of international standards.

Secretary for Culture, Tourism, Archaeology & Museums, Dr. Abdul Samad, said that new tourist facilitation centres, help desks, public washrooms, and other essential amenities will also be established.

He added that the successful implementation of the Galiyat pilot project will serve as a model, later expanded to tourist destinations in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Dr. Samad further stated that land-use planning for all valleys in Galiyat is near completion, while a 20-year comprehensive master plan for the region will soon be launched.

The plan envisions modernization of existing facilities, introduction of new tourism initiatives and creation of livelihood opportunities for local communities, ensuring sustainable development of the tourism sector.