- Home
- Business
- News
- Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling environment
Chairman PMYP, President ICCI Vow To Join Hands To Create Business Enabling Environment
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 10:14 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to congratulate Sardar Tahir Mehmood on his unopposed election as President
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to congratulate Sardar Tahir Mehmood on his unopposed election as President.
He also extended best wishes to Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry on their new roles, said a press release.
Addressing the gathering, Rana Mashhood described the business community as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to removing barriers to trade and industry.
He stressed the need for strong public–private partnerships to spur entrepreneurship, create jobs, and accelerate economic growth, and highlighted the PM Youth Programme’s focus on equipping young people with entrepreneurial and technical skills.
Pointing to Pakistan’s growing international standing, Rana Mashhood cited the country’s recent recognition in Saudi Arabia as proof of expanding global opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N government’s strategy for sustainable economic progress.
Welcoming the guests, the ICCI President reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to building a conducive environment for trade and investment.
He called for urgent steps to engage youth in entrepreneurship and urged the government to tackle regulatory hurdles and Capital Development Authority (CDA) policies, noting that Islamabad’s higher property transfer fees, compared to other cities, are discouraging investment and slowing business growth.
Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub emphasized the need for a business-friendly policy framework and expressed confidence that stronger cooperation between the government and ICCI will help drive long-term economic development.
Recent Stories
CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..
MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties
KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..
Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..
Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling envi ..
Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy t ..
FDO, WHH distribute relief goods among flood-hit families in Muzaffargarh
Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered
Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnerable communities
More Stories From Business
-
Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling environment1 minute ago
-
ICCI delegations visits Kyrgyz embassy to felicitates new ambassador8 minutes ago
-
ECC approves key agreements, paves way for Reko Diq Project’s takeoff9 minutes ago
-
Current Account records $624 million deficit in first 2 months of FY26: SBP3 hours ago
-
FCCI chief says taking measure for welfare of staff3 hours ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) inks many MoUs to facilitate its 11000 members3 hours ago
-
WASA directed for expansion of commercial consumers’ base to boost revenue recovery4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security4 hours ago
-
43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI dinner4 hours ago
-
Pakistan is committed for economic, regulatory reforms to facilitate foreign investment; Ahad Cheema4 hours ago
-
UAF director research stresses modern techniques to address agricultural woes4 hours ago