Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling environment

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 10:14 PM

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to congratulate Sardar Tahir Mehmood on his unopposed election as President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to congratulate Sardar Tahir Mehmood on his unopposed election as President.

He also extended best wishes to Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry on their new roles, said a press release.

Addressing the gathering, Rana Mashhood described the business community as the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to removing barriers to trade and industry.

He stressed the need for strong public–private partnerships to spur entrepreneurship, create jobs, and accelerate economic growth, and highlighted the PM Youth Programme’s focus on equipping young people with entrepreneurial and technical skills.

Pointing to Pakistan’s growing international standing, Rana Mashhood cited the country’s recent recognition in Saudi Arabia as proof of expanding global opportunities under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N government’s strategy for sustainable economic progress.

Welcoming the guests, the ICCI President reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to building a conducive environment for trade and investment.

He called for urgent steps to engage youth in entrepreneurship and urged the government to tackle regulatory hurdles and Capital Development Authority (CDA) policies, noting that Islamabad’s higher property transfer fees, compared to other cities, are discouraging investment and slowing business growth.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub emphasized the need for a business-friendly policy framework and expressed confidence that stronger cooperation between the government and ICCI will help drive long-term economic development.

