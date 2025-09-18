Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:14 PM

Chehlyak police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested its two criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025)

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Chehlyak police under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Kainat Azhar, launched a crackdown against criminals involved in depriving citizens of motorcycles and other valuables.

The police team busted the notorious Babra Gang and arrested two criminals including the ring leader Waseem alias Babra and Tanveer.

The police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 1.8 million including 11 motorcycles, three mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing 17 cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

