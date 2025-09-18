Open Menu

Ambassador Qureshi, EU Official Discuss Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:14 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi Thursday met with Vivian Loonela, Head of Cabinet to High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and discussed the positive trajectory of relations of Pakistan and European Union and ongoing engagements.

They also exchanged views on the cooperation under the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP).

