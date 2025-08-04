Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

(@Abdulla99267510)

Farhan scored a fluent 74 while Ayub contributed 66 runs

LAUDERHILL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) Pakistan secured a 2-1 series win over West Indies after defeating the hosts by 14 runs in the third and final T20 International played at Central Broward Park on Monday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Agha Salman opted to bat first. The decision paid off as the visitors posted a competitive total of 189 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub led the charge with impressive half-centuries. Farhan scored a fluent 74 while Ayub contributed 66 runs. Hasan Nawaz chipped in with 15, while Mohammad Haris was dismissed for just 2. In the closing overs, Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 11 and 10 runs respectively.

For West Indies, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, and Shamar Joseph claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, the West Indies batting lineup fell short despite a steady start, managing 176 runs for six wickets in 20 overs—falling 14 runs short of the target.

Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI for the decisive match, with Haris Rauf replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi and Khushdil Shah coming in for Fakhar Zaman.

With this victory, Pakistan wrapped up the three-match series.

Pakistan had won the opening match while West Indies had bounced back to take the second and set he stage for a thrilling finale in Florida.