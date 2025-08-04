Open Menu

Pakistan Win T20I Series Against West Indies With 14-run Victory In Final Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2025 | 10:57 AM

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

Farhan scored a fluent 74 while Ayub contributed 66 runs

LAUDERHILL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2025) Pakistan secured a 2-1 series win over West Indies after defeating the hosts by 14 runs in the third and final T20 International played at Central Broward Park on Monday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Agha Salman opted to bat first. The decision paid off as the visitors posted a competitive total of 189 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub led the charge with impressive half-centuries. Farhan scored a fluent 74 while Ayub contributed 66 runs. Hasan Nawaz chipped in with 15, while Mohammad Haris was dismissed for just 2. In the closing overs, Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf remained unbeaten on 11 and 10 runs respectively.

For West Indies, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, and Shamar Joseph claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, the West Indies batting lineup fell short despite a steady start, managing 176 runs for six wickets in 20 overs—falling 14 runs short of the target.

Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI for the decisive match, with Haris Rauf replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi and Khushdil Shah coming in for Fakhar Zaman.

With this victory, Pakistan wrapped up the three-match series.

Pakistan had won the opening match while West Indies had bounced back to take the second and set he stage for a thrilling finale in Florida.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Florida Roston Chase Fakhar Zaman Afridi

Recent Stories

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

35 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

10 hours ago
 UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

11 hours ago
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

13 hours ago
 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

13 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

14 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

17 hours ago
 BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PK ..

BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports