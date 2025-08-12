Open Menu

WHO Warns Of Catastrophic Health Crisis In Gaza As Hospitals Struggle, Supplies Run Out

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies run out

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described the overall health situation in the Gaza Strip as still catastrophic.

Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in WHO's office for the West Bank and Gaza, said in a press briefing (via video) to journalists in Geneva today that only 50% of hospitals and 38% of Primary healthcare centres are partially functioning, while the Gaza Strip is facing a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies, with 52% of medicines and 68% of medical supplies have run out.

He explained that hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties arriving from food distribution areas, noting that the number of deaths among people trying to obtain food supplies has risen to 1,655, with more than 11,800 injuries since 27th May 2025.

Dr. Peeperkorn stressed that hunger and malnutrition are devastating Gaza, stating that as of 5th August, 148 people had died due to malnutrition, including 98 adults, 49 children, and 39 children under the age of five.

On the matter of supplies, he said that since last June, WHO has managed to deliver only one truckload of medical supplies, pointing out that entry restrictions have prevented the arrival of many essential items such as assistive devices, intensive care beds, freezers, cold-chain medicines, and anaesthesia equipment.

Related Topics

Shortage World Gaza Died Bank Geneva May June August From

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

36 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

36 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

37 minutes ago
 All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega ..

All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..

23 minutes ago
 PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience work ..

PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop

12 minutes ago
 ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebratio ..

ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations

23 minutes ago
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

23 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

23 minutes ago
 Government firmly committed to youth development:R ..

Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood

23 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

52 minutes ago
 Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs ..

Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlight ..

2 minutes ago
 Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter

Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East