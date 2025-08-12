Open Menu

UAE Carries Out 69th Airdrop Of Aid, Delivers 500 Tonnes Of Food Aid Into Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Today, the UAE conducted its 69th airdrop of aid under Operation Birds of Goodness, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, Belgium, and France.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of UAE-based charitable institutions and entities, to meet the needs of residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

In addition, 20 trucks loaded with approximately 500 tonnes of food supplies entered Gaza through land crossings, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to secure vital supplies by land and air.

The total volume of aid airdropped by the UAE has now reached more than 3,924 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring its steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and bolstering their resilience.

These initiatives reflect the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by mobilising regional and international efforts and reinforcing a humanitarian giving approach to alleviate the suffering of those affected in crisis areas.

