Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide near Ibrahim Petroleum Service, 217 Adda, in Layyah on Monday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A man allegedly committed suicide near Ibrahim Petroleum Service, 217 Adda, in Layyah on Monday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Azhar Bhatti, a vegetable vendor, who reportedly ended his life by shooting himself in the head.

Initial investigations suggest that he was distressed due to domestic disputes.

Police have shifted the body to the hospital for legal formalities and initiated further inquiry into the incident.