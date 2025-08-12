ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a comprehensive traffic plan for August 13 and 14 in connection with the national Marka-e-Haq celebrations, with the central ceremony scheduled at the Sports Complex, Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a comprehensive traffic plan for August 13 and 14 in connection with the national Marka-e-Haq celebrations, with the central ceremony scheduled at the sports Complex, Islamabad.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider told APP on Tuesday that the plan assigns specific entry routes to guests according to colour-coded cards, while several roads will remain closed to general traffic to ensure smooth flow and security.

The Srinagar Highway from Serena Underpass to Zero Point will remain closed in both directions, and entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be prohibited from 3 p.m. on August 13 until 5 p.m. on August 14.

White Route 1: Guests arriving from Jhelum, Mangla, and Rawalpindi’s Chaklala Scheme via Islamabad Expressway will use Faizabad Flyover, proceed to Kashmir Chowk via Murree Road, and enter the Sports Complex through Gate No. 1.

White Route 2: Guests from DCI, Naval Headquarters, Air Headquarters, and Islamabad will use DCI Shahin Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Constitution Avenue, D-Chowk, take the U-turn at Srinagar Highway, and access Gate No. 1.

Red Route 1: Guests from Jhelum, Mangla, and Rawalpindi Cantonment will take Islamabad Expressway to Faizabad, then proceed to I-8 Interchange, use the Jungle Track, and enter Jinnah Stadium via Gates 3 and 4.

Red Route 2: Guests from Islamabad will travel via Faisal Avenue to Zero Point, continue to I-8 Interchange, use the Jungle Track, and enter Jinnah Stadium through Gates 3 and 4.

Green Routes 1 and 2: Guests will approach from all sides to Faizabad Interchange, proceed via Murree Road, pass Tulip Hotel, and use the Jungle Track via Garden Avenue to access Gate No.

6.

Blue and Yellow Routes 1 and 2: Guests will arrive at Zero Point, proceed via Srinagar Highway, and use Gate No. 2 until 7 p.m. Vehicles without drivers will be parked in the adjacent ground.

Meanwhile, several roads will remain closed during the events, including Murree Road via Shakarparian, Chand Tara Chowk, Garden Avenue I-8, I-8 Garden Bridge, G-7 Loop, and the Sports Complex turn on Murree Road.

Traffic Diversions: Zero Point, Serena Hotel, and Khayaban-e-Suharwardy will be closed for both incoming and outgoing traffic.

Alternate routes include Jinnah Avenue, Embassy Road, Serena Globe Chowk, Bahara Kahu, and Murree. From the Expressway, motorists may reach Kashmir Chowk and onward to Murree, while entry into Islamabad will be possible from Ninth Avenue to Srinagar Highway.

Traffic from Murree will reach Rawalpindi and Islamabad via Kashmir Chowk and Faizabad. Garden Avenue will be closed from 3 p.m. on August 13.

CTO Capt (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel towards Shakarparian, display event stickers on the left side of vehicle windscreens, carry CNIC and invitation cards, and follow all security protocols.

CTO Zeeshan reiterated that cameras, mobile phones, handbags, motorcycles, bicycles, and CNG-fitted vehicles would not be allowed entry, and only invited guests would be permitted inside the Sports Complex./APP-rzr-mkz