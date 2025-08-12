- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlights key reform introdu ..
Minister Of Finance, Revenue, And Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb Highlights Key Reform Introduced By Govt In Pension System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 10:04 PM
Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday highlighted a key reform introduced by the government in the pension system
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday highlighted a key reform introduced by the government in the pension system.
Responding to queries raised by the lawmakers, he stated that the government had implemented a new system aimed at reducing pension liabilities and improving financial stability.
He also highlighted the financial losses incurred by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the government's ongoing efforts to address these issues through reforms and privatization.
“The privatization of 24 state-owned enterprises has been handed over to the Privatization Commission. We are working on transferring these entities to the private sector to improve their performance and efficiency,” Aurangzeb said.
He explained that eight among of these entities had already been earmarked for privatization during this fiscal year.
Addressing the governance challenges within these enterprises, the minister pointed out that a new governance framework was being implemented to ensure better management.
“The private sector’s involvement can bring fresh perspectives and efficiency,” he noted.
Aurangzeb also praised the public-private partnership model introduced by the Sindh government and noted that such initiatives not only improve service delivery but also enhance the role and effectiveness of the private sector in governance and development.
He said that, while the government was focused on minimizing losses from SOEs, efforts were also underway to ensure that the savings were reinvested in crucial sectors like health, education, and social protection. “If we can redirect these funds into social sectors, it will benefit the public and contribute to long-term economic growth,” he said.
He also stated that he had always been present for meetings and discussions in the Finance Committees of both the Senate and National Assembly. “My accountability lies with these committees, and I have always been ready to answer any questions about the government's financial policies,” Aurangzeb concluded.
APP/tsw-zah
Recent Stories
International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action
UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza
MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..
PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests
Man commits suicide
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood
Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..
Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlight ..
Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: Saeed Ghani23 minutes ago
-
PTA ,Huawei arrange Next-Gen cyber resilience workshop12 minutes ago
-
ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations23 minutes ago
-
IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests23 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide23 minutes ago
-
Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood23 minutes ago
-
Minister of Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Muhammad Aurangzeb highlights key reform introdu ..2 minutes ago
-
Two notorious robbers killed in police encounter2 minutes ago
-
QAA organises Essay Writing competition among students2 minutes ago
-
Burewala hosts grand Independence Day gala celebrating ‘Battle of Truth’ victory2 minutes ago
-
FETP team visits Rajar to support dengue outbreak response2 minutes ago
-
Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation drive17 minutes ago