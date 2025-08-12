FNC, US Embassy Discuss Strengthening Parliamentary Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Anne Slack, Political Counsellor at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, along with several other embassy officials.
The meeting reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations and the deep-rooted strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, which spans more than five decades.
Both sides noted the rapid development of cooperation in various sectors, including economy, investment, energy, defence, and security, in line with the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of both friendly nations, and serving their mutual interests.
Discussions also covered the latest political developments in the region and globally, as well as joint efforts by the two countries to advance development, peace, and stability at the regional and international levels.
The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation by activating parliamentary diplomacy to build bridges of understanding and foster diplomatic dialogue between peoples. This, in turn, strengthens effective partnerships with influential regional and international actors, contributing to political efforts aimed at achieving global security and stability.
Recent Stories
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..
SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary support to families
Govt. working to attract more investment in IT sector: Federal Minister for Info ..
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensifies milk, meat crackdown
SU hosts seven events for 78th Independence Day celebrations
Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique chairs meeting on development ..
Entrepreneurs should benefit from potential of horticulture: experts
Over 91,300 applications received for Govt Hajj Scheme; submissions open until A ..
Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani pays tributes to minorities for their invalu ..
Youth Pakistan’s brightest future, most valuable asset : Punjab Chief Minister ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation42 seconds ago
-
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at Gamescom 202558 seconds ago
-
WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies run out31 minutes ago
-
SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary support to families46 minutes ago
-
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research3 hours ago
-
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation3 hours ago
-
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn screening programme4 hours ago
-
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’4 hours ago
-
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs4 hours ago
-
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July4 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable development5 hours ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE5 hours ago