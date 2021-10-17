ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) The Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship has achieved significant success over the past two days, showing many promising signs that encourage optimism about the sport in the country, most notably that participants were children and youth aged four to 15 years old.

These promising signs coincided with the visit of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, to the training camp of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, one day before the championship match.

Abdul Monem Al Hashemi, President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the visit of Sheikh Khalid motivated the team’s members to achieve top results, especially in the World Championship and the Abu Dhabi International Championship, noting that the visit also motivated the public and the parents of athletes to attend the Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship.

"We have a sustainable development strategy based on enlarging the scope of the sport, identifying talents at an early age and sharpening skills through world-class programmes, in addition to forging partnerships with clubs and schools around the country," he added.

From his part, Ramon Limos, Technical Director of the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, said the team’s members received a significant boost to their morale from Sheikh Khalid’s visit, as it reinforced their determination and motivation to win.

In the same context, Emirati champion Mohammed Al Suwaidi, who won gold in the World Under 21 Championship in 2019 and gold in the youth and adult categories in the World Championship, who is one of the leading competitors in the 69-kilogramme weight class, said he is proud of the visit of Sheikh Khalid, which was a good support for him and all his colleagues at a crucial time.

Shamal Al Kalbani, female UAE National Team competitor, stressed that preparations for the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championship are underway, and that the visit of Sheikh Khalid was a pleasant surprise that pleased all Jiu-Jitsu fans in the country and inspired the women's team.