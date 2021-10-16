Khorfakkan hosts 2nd Arab Heritage Film Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) From October 18 to 21, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) will host in Khorfakkan the second Arab Heritage Film Festival. The second edition will be dedicated to Esmat Yahya, a late artist.

"Lovers of heritage and cinema are in for a treat with the second edition of the Arab Festival of Heritage Film, which showcases a group of films that open up a new horizon in the history of Arab cinema by highlighting the Arab heritage through a number of documentaries and realistic heritage-related films in an attempt to explore history and revive its gist," said Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Honourary President of the Festival.

The choice of Khorfakkan to host the festival, according to Ahmed Salem Al Bairaq, Director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage's Institutional Communication Department, confirms the city's importance, strategic location and historical position, distinction in traditional handicrafts, and rich heritage of folk arts, folk stories, and tales.

The festival aims to accomplish a number of objectives, including encouraging institutions, bodies, and individuals to become interested in heritage documentary film, achieving communication and interaction among stakeholders, creating a channel of communication between workers in the field of cinema and heritage, and creating films that express our heritage and civilisation, and also encouraging the students of colleges and specialised art institutes who are interested in this field.

The festival holds competitions for heritage documentary short films and heritage documentary feature films, and it honours one of the notable Arab personalities who has contributed to heritage in his or her field on a yearly basis.