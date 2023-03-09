Khorfakkan named Best Arab City for 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2023) The Arab Union for Tourist Media announced that the city of Khorfakkan of the emirate of Sharjah has won the award for the best Arab tourist city for the year 2023.

Dr. Abdul Azizi Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has also been awarded the title of the Arab Heritage Personality for the same year.

The announcement came at a ceremony for the institutions and individuals who won the awards of the Arab Union for Tourist Media, which was held on Wednesday evening, as part of the activities of the world's largest travel trade show, ITB Berlin, Germany.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Musallam thanked H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, pledging to uphold the responsibility of enhancing the presence and distinction of the emirate at Arab, regional and international forums.

Speaking about these two qualitative achievements, Dr. Al Musallam expressed his great pride in the city of Khorfakkan winning this important award, which confirms the attractiveness of the city at the tourism and heritage levels, in light of the urban expansion and population development that the city is witnessing.

He added, “This achievement affirms the wise visions and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in continuing to support the tourism sector in the emirate of Sharjah, including the city of Khorfakkan, and providing it with infrastructure development projects that facilitate the standards of decent living, in addition to the legislative initiatives that regulate the tourist and heritage movement and the economic activities related to it, whether for institutions or individuals, as well as the establishment of various cultural and historical monuments in all cities and regions of the emirate, including buildings, hotels, rest houses, dams, castles, forts and popular and modern markets such as the architectural masterpiece – Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, which combines the charm of nature, the greatness of history, the splendour of art and culture, and the Rafisah Dam, the Sidra Heritage Neighbourhood, and many others.

Al Musallam praised the efforts of the Institute’s work team for preparing and nominating the Khorfakkan city file to the award’s organiser, represented by the Arab Union for Tourism Media.

On winning the Arab Heritage Personality Award for the year 2023, Dr. Al Musallam expressed his pride in this confidence, stressing that caring for heritage, preserving and protecting its elements and milestones, both at the local level in the UAE and at the level of the Arab world and in the world as a whole, is a message and a joint responsibility that combines for implementation and fulfilment of all efforts, potentials, ideas and resources.

Al Musallam noted that this appreciation is a motivation for all to continue giving at the institutional and individual levels and to adopt and implement more qualitative initiatives and projects in this aspect.

The Arab Union for Tourism Media includes 14 Arab countries as members, and works to enhance the educational role of tourism media, including Arab integration in the field of tourism with all its elements.