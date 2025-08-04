PTI Divides, Confused Over Launching Protest Demonstration: Talal Ch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has divided and confused over launching protest demonstration in the country.
There is no harm to hold protest demonstration but violating law and order situation would not be allowed at any cost, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He made it clear that no discussion would be made with PTI leaders to provide any NRO to their party founder.
He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI leaders had used the official machinery to create law and order situation in the capital. We will not allow anyone to disrupt peace of the Federal capital through public meetings or rallies, he added.
