2116 criminals arrested during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested 2116 criminals including proclaimed offenders, court absconders, drug traffickers, illicit weapon holders and gamblers from different parts of Faisalabad during July 2025.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police carried out successful raids across various locations and arrested 1,064 fugitives including 225 proclaimed offenders of Category-A, 314 of Category-B and 525 court absconders.

He said that the police also dismantled 31 criminal gangs by arresting their 86 active members and recovered stolen goods worth Rs.16.723 million including 117 motorcycles, 7 rickshaws, motorcycle spare parts, 5 mobile phones, cash, jewelry and 37 pistols with ammunition.

The police also intensified action against gambling rackets and registered 80 FIRs after arresting 229 suspects. The police seized bet money of Rs.607,000, betting slips, playing cards and other gambling-related material from their possession during last one month.

Similarly, the police also arrested 402 drug pushers and seized 162.834 kilograms (kg) cannabis, 11.834 kg crystal meth (ice), 41.205 kg heroin, 30 liters lehan (un-distilled wine) and 5,778 liters liquor from their custody.

During this period, 335 individuals were also arrested along with illicit weapons including 285 pistols, 11 Kalashnikovs, 14 rifles, 146 shotguns, 9 repeaters, 3 revolvers, 2 carbines and a large quantity of bullets and cartridges, he added.