2116 Criminals Arrested During July
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 11:25 PM
The police have arrested 2116 criminals including proclaimed offenders, court absconders, drug traffickers, illicit weapon holders and gamblers from different parts of Faisalabad during July 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The police have arrested 2116 criminals including proclaimed offenders, court absconders, drug traffickers, illicit weapon holders and gamblers from different parts of Faisalabad during July 2025.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police carried out successful raids across various locations and arrested 1,064 fugitives including 225 proclaimed offenders of Category-A, 314 of Category-B and 525 court absconders.
He said that the police also dismantled 31 criminal gangs by arresting their 86 active members and recovered stolen goods worth Rs.16.723 million including 117 motorcycles, 7 rickshaws, motorcycle spare parts, 5 mobile phones, cash, jewelry and 37 pistols with ammunition.
The police also intensified action against gambling rackets and registered 80 FIRs after arresting 229 suspects. The police seized bet money of Rs.607,000, betting slips, playing cards and other gambling-related material from their possession during last one month.
Similarly, the police also arrested 402 drug pushers and seized 162.834 kilograms (kg) cannabis, 11.834 kg crystal meth (ice), 41.205 kg heroin, 30 liters lehan (un-distilled wine) and 5,778 liters liquor from their custody.
During this period, 335 individuals were also arrested along with illicit weapons including 285 pistols, 11 Kalashnikovs, 14 rifles, 146 shotguns, 9 repeaters, 3 revolvers, 2 carbines and a large quantity of bullets and cartridges, he added.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..7 hours ago
-
Red Zone entry points to be closed for Kashmir Solidarity walk, ITP issues alternate route plan8 hours ago
-
PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui8 hours ago
-
Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history8 hours ago
-
Abbasi slams India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a violation of international law9 hours ago
-
Nation express full solidarity with people of occupied J&K: Law Minister9 hours ago
-
Strict action underway against sugar profiteers: Minister9 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy9 hours ago
-
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk10 hours ago
-
2116 criminals arrested during July10 hours ago
-
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch10 hours ago
-
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrations: Sindh Minister ..10 hours ago