Shamal Holding, Cheval Blanc Announce Region’s First Maison In Dubai
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Shamal Holding, the Dubai-based investment firm shaping some of the city’s most distinctive destinations, today announced a new project in partnership with Cheval Blanc, the LVMH hospitality brand celebrated for its art of emotional luxury.
Opening in 2029, the project will mark the debut of a Cheval Blanc maison in Dubai – a discreet private island escape offering a rare blend of intimacy, architectural elegance, and beachfront living.
Set within a preserved coastal landscape and surrounded by the Arabian Gulf, the development will pair Cheval Blanc’s signature refinement with Shamal’s bold vision for elevated placemaking.
The maison will feature 30 suites and 40 private pool villas, each reflecting Cheval Blanc’s unique design philosophy: contemporary yet timeless, immersive yet serene. A limited number of branded beachfront residences will offer an extraordinary opportunity for ownership – combining elegant, understated design with seamless access to the full suite of Cheval Blanc services.
Every space will be crafted with intention, honouring the island’s natural setting while elevating the experience of modern luxury. Architecture and interiors will embody the maison’s quiet sophistication – an aesthetic of light, flow, and unforced beauty.
Anchored in Cheval Blanc’s ethos of art de recevoir, the retreat will offer personalised wellness rituals, elevated dining journeys, and curated lifestyle moments designed to inspire connection, presence, and tranquillity.
This development forms part of Cheval Blanc’s selective international expansion strategy with the ambition to create distinctive destinations that reflect the brand’s commitments while meeting the expectations of its most discerning guests. It also marks an exciting step forward for Shamal as it continues to curate and develop exciting firsts for the region, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a destination for exceptional, world-class experiences in line with Dubai’s 2030 vision.
