Kuwait announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) Kuwait on Tuesday reported 991 new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 10,277, while 10 deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities' toll up to 75.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted the Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad as saying that 157 patients were in intensive care, including 74 in critical condition.