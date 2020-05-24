UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Confirms 838 More Virus Cases, Eight Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) Kuwait, 24th May, 2020 (WAM) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that 838 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 21,302.

Eight more deaths from COVID-19 took the death toll to 156, said the Ministry's Spokesman, Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, in a statement to KUNA on Sunday.

On the health condition of patients, he said there are 15,029 patients who are still receiving the necessary medical care, including 177 at ICUs, he said, noting that 3,195 COVID-19 tests, conducted in the last 24 hours, took the overall to 268,154.

Regarding the COVID-19 tests, he said 2,935 have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 271,089.

Related Topics

Kuwait May Sunday 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

2 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

3 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

3 hours ago

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.