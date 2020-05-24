Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2020) Kuwait, 24th May, 2020 (WAM) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that 838 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 21,302.

Eight more deaths from COVID-19 took the death toll to 156, said the Ministry's Spokesman, Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, in a statement to KUNA on Sunday.

On the health condition of patients, he said there are 15,029 patients who are still receiving the necessary medical care, including 177 at ICUs, he said, noting that 3,195 COVID-19 tests, conducted in the last 24 hours, took the overall to 268,154.

