Kuwait oil price drops to $68.68 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The price of Kuwaiti oil fell by US$1.10 to US$68.68 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s US$69.78, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

Brent crude futures declined 49 cents to $65.63 pb, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 52 cents to $62.65, the Kuwait news Agency (KUNA) reported.