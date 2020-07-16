UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait's COVID-19 Cases Climb By 791 To 57,668

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:15 PM

Kuwait's COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,668

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday tallied 791 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 57,668 with three more people succumbing to the disease, pushing the death toll to 402, the health ministry said.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, the ministry spokesman told KUNA that 648 people were cured of the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 47,545.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

3 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

12 minutes ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

12 minutes ago

Russia to hold phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trial a ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.