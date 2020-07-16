(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Kuwait on Thursday tallied 791 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 57,668 with three more people succumbing to the disease, pushing the death toll to 402, the health ministry said.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, the ministry spokesman told KUNA that 648 people were cured of the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries to 47,545.