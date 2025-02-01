Light rain expected Saturday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its weather forecast for tomorrow, predicting clear to partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in some coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

The NCM's daily bulletin indicates that the weather will be generally clear to partly cloudy, with clouds increasing at times over some coastal, northern, and eastern regions. There is a possibility of light rain in these areas.

The weather is expected to become humid at night and on Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog formation over some internal western areas. The winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active. The winds will be northeasterly to northerly in direction.