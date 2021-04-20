Local Press: UAE tackles virus crisis with telling effect

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) A UAE newspaper has said that the country’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been exemplary, it has succeeded in keeping a lid on further infections.

"The total number of deaths are less than 1,600, which is a creditable achievement," Gulf Today said in an editorial on Tuesday, noting that the types of vaccines available in the country are among the best in the world.

"The UAE aims to enlarge the scope of people taking the vaccine to reach acquired immunity, which will reduce infections," the daily added.

It continued, "Also, there is strong cooperation between all public and private entities, individuals and national health authorities in implementing the government’s directives and recommendations related to adopting appropriate precautionary measures to address the pandemic. The Ministry of Justice is keen to implement the health sector’s instructions to ensure the safety of its employees and customers.

"The Ministry is keen to accelerate the implementation of relevant laws and legislation, to keep pace with developments related to COVID-19 and ensure adherence to relevant precautionary measures and the business continuity of courts."

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 9,630,200 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 97.

37 doses per 100 people. This is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the coronavirus vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

The moves by the UAE government to make things as comfortable as possible for residents, particularly women, are praiseworthy. On Saturday, the Dubai Health Authority announced that as part of the expansion of the eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccination, women who are breastfeeding as well as those who are planning to conceive can take the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech).

Furthermore, patients who had COVID-19 no longer need to wait for three months to get the vaccine. They can take it on completion of their isolation, provided the infection was mild or non-symptomatic.

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by saying, "The UAE’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has fetched it honours. It has ranked first in the middle East in the list of best countries that addressed the coronavirus crisis. The nation was also the first country in the world where the number of coronavirus tests surpassed the actual population."