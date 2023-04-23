Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook the coast of Indonesia today, but there were no reports of any casualties or possible tsunamis.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake, which hit at a depth of 20 kilometres, was centered in the Banda Sea, 346 kilometres southwest of Ambon city, which has a population of around 355,000.