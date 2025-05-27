Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) LIVERPOOL,26th May, 2025 (WAM) – A man has been detained after a car was driven into people in Liverpool city centre following the Liverpool Premier League victory parade on Monday. Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm today after receiving reports that a car had hit a number of people on Water street in the city centre.

The incident occurred after the Liverpool FC open-top bus parade travelled through the city centre on Monday.

The police issued a statement saying: "We are currently dealing with reports of an RTC in Liverpool city centre. We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male detained."