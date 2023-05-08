Mansoor bin Mohammed highlights efforts to reinforce Dubai’s status as a global sports hub

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2023) DUBAI, 8th May, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, presided over a council board meeting at its headquarters. During the meeting, he highlighted Dubai's sturdy sports and tourism infrastructure, as well as its adaptable legislation, which have contributed to establishing the city's position as a top destination for regional and international sports federations, event organizers, investors, and professionals looking for an ideal venue to host events, including major international sports competitions.

Sheikh Mansoor emphasised that the council is continuously collaborating with local and international partners, such as international sports federations and event organisers, to attract more international events and sports academies to Dubai. The objective is to host the regional headquarters of international federations and organizations in the city, promoting sports and offering diverse events that cater to Dubai's multicultural population of over 200 nationalities.

The Chairman underlined the importance of aligning the sports sector's increasing contribution to Dubai's GDP with the emirate's strategic plan for sports, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

He further emphasised the need for Dubai Sports Council to continue its efforts in creating an ecosystem that supports athletes' performance, enabling them to achieve optimal results in various local, regional, and international competitions.

The meeting was attended by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Board, along with board members Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi; Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Sami Al Qamzi; Moaza Saeed Al Marri; Jamal Hamed Al Marri; Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.

The board meeting discussed several topics, including the forthcoming international sports competitions to be hosted in Dubai, such as the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 to be held in November.

This year’s edition will be the second time the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is being held in Dubai, following the 2009 edition.

Several other international competitions set to be hosted in Dubai over the next couple of months, including The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships, The World Padel League, and the inaugural Global Chess League, among others, were also on the agenda.

The meeting evaluated an investment project in Dubai clubs and appraised the performance of the city’s football clubs.

The board also reviewed preparations for the Dubai Sports Excellence Awards, including the addition of a new category for the school Health Award. In addition, the board addressed the arrangements for the inaugural Emirates Sports Medicine Conference, slated for 13-14 May, which is expected to attract more than 600 sports medicine specialists.

The board also approved the reconstitution of the Women and Sports Committee, which will be headed by Hala Badri. Fawzia Faridoon will serve as the Vice Chairperson of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Eman Mohammed Murad, Fatima Belhoul Al Falasi, Shaima Rashid Al Suwaidi, Latifa Abdullah Al-Shamsi, Diala Ali Dimashq, Amal Majid Al Muhairi, and Alia Al Safi, who will act as the committee’s rapporteur.

