Mansour Bin Zayed Inspects Progress On Road Projects

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:15 AM

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projects

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 23rd July 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Tuesday inspected the progress of work on the strategic road projects which are being implemented by the Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President at total cost of AED 1.8 billion.

The projects are scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2021.

During his tour, Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the progress of work on phase 2 of Wadi Al Qour- Maliha Road projects, as well as expansion of Dubai-Hatta highway.

He also viewed the masterplans for a three-lane road linking Al Shuwaib area with Sheikh Khalifa Road.

Sheikh Mansour said that such vital projects are carried out in line with the directives of the leadership and are expected to boost the economic, commercial and social sectors in these areas.

