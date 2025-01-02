Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guide outlining regulations for single-use plastic products

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:32 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has revealed the details of a comprehensive guide outlining the regulations for single-use plastic products. This initiative supports the execution of Ministerial Decision No. 380 of 2022, which aims to regulate the use of single-use products in the UAE market.

Engineer Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry, stated that the guide serves as a valuable resource for all stakeholders, including manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers, guiding them towards the adoption of environmentally sustainable practices. This includes transitioning away from single-use plastics and embracing eco-friendly alternatives to minimise plastic pollution within the country.

Ministerial Decision No. 380 of 2022, enacted to safeguard the environment from the detrimental effects of single-use product consumption, has several key provisions. These include restrictions on the consumption of such products, regulations governing their production and use, and a complete ban on the import, production, and trade of single-use shopping bags, including those labelled as biodegradable. It became effective on January 1, 2024.

The guide outlines, inter alia, essential criteria for reusable bags, including the characteristics and specs of the materials used in their production. Key requirements stipulate that reusable bags must be washable, free from harmful substances, and adhere to all applicable technical standards and regulations within the country.

