Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer Social Platform with Agriculture & Professional Development Hubs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) The first week of the summer social platform launched by the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) kicked off today under the theme "Community Safety is a Shared Responsibility".

A series of initiatives and events are being organised within the Agriculture Hub for one week until July 29th, in conjunction with the professional development hub that starts this week and continues through July and August, in parallel to all weeks until 26th August.

The Agriculture Hub targets children aged 6 years above and all members of the community through five programmes, which stimulate the participation of the whole family. These virtual events that are organised by the MoCD at 11:00 each day highlight: agriculture and sustainability programme on Sunday 25th July; basics of agriculture, types and time of horticulture according to seasons, irrigation and fertilisation on Monday 26th July; importance of agriculture, organic agriculture in the UAE on 27th July; and innovative agriculture programme throughout 28th-29th July.

The professional development hub includes the Toastmasters Programme, which offers practical training in speech and presentation skills, how to influence others confidently and effectively, the power of voice and body language, theatre, presentation, evaluation and dialogue.

The hub targets children aged 13 to 17 years old and runs from 25th July until 26th August across 15 educational workshops, to be held every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 16:00 to 18:00.

Saeed Al Khatri, Head of the Summer Social Platform at the MoCD, said that the platform comprises a set of remote programmes, initiatives and events that align with the UAE government's strategies related to the COVID-19 recovery plan.

Implementing these events in cooperation with nine entities representing ministries and private and public entities reflects the ministry's vision based on "family stability and a cohesive society", he added.

The Platform provides 60 training programmes and interactive field and virtual workshops targeting different age groups, as well as a range of initiatives, with some to be implemented remotely, opening the way for wider participation from community members.

The summer social platform targets all groups, especially children, enabling families to choose from a range of projects and initiatives.

Students, parents and various members of the community can access and join the programmes and events according to their scheduled dates and timings through the ministry’s website www.mocd.gov.ae or the Call Centre on 800623.