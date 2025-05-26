Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has partnered with Etihad Airways to support the National Scholarship Programme. Together, they will offer scholarships in priority fields, providing students with a fast track to careers at one of the nation’s leading aviation companies.

This collaboration is another step forward in MoHESR’s ongoing efforts to enhance scholarship strategies by partnering with leading public and private sector entities. The partnership will enable Emirati students to pursue degrees in selected fields at top-ranked international universities.

Both parties will identify target universities, countries, and specialisations, along with the selection criteria. Students will also receive vocational training and career guidance to prepare them for future roles in strategic fields at Etihad Airways, such as aviation, engineering, and logistics.

Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR, said, “At MoHESR, we continuously enhance our programmes to build skilled national talent capable of driving the UAE’s progress.

"Joining forces with Etihad Airways reflects our commitment to aligning our scholarships with national economic needs.

This collaboration highlights the significant role of public-private partnerships in developing an educational system that empowers students to succeed in the future labour market and become active contributors to key economic sectors.”

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government, and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “At Etihad Airways, we are proud to empower Emirati talent. Our partnership with MoHESR reflects our shared commitment to nurturing ambition and aligning education with real-world industry needs. By bridging academic learning with practical experience, we are preparing students to shape the future of aviation and strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness.”

MoHESR will oversee students' academic progress and manage exceptional cases. For its part, Etihad Airways will provide the scholarship recipients with hands-on training, career guidance, and continuous support throughout their studies and participate in their performance evaluation. The airline will also design structured career paths involving training programmes before and after graduation.

The collaboration includes post-graduation follow-up with data sharing and feedback to assess the programme’s impact and identify improvements for future student cohorts.