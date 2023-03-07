Ministry of Interior celebrates beginning of Unified Gulf Traffic Week in Global Village

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 7th March, 2023 (WAM) – Maj. Gen. Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) for Resources and Support Services, attended the Unified Gulf Traffic Week 2023, held at Dubai's Global Village under the slogan "Your life is a Trust". The event was attended by members of the council, directors of traffic departments in the country, numerous ministry officers, and representatives of the ministry's strategic partners in the traffic sector.

The ceremony commenced with a march of the police musical band from the gate of the Global Village to the stage of the celebration. It included speeches on the occasion and a performance by school students in Umm Al Qaiwain, as well as a show by the children's musical group of the Dubai Police. The ceremony concluded with the honoring of the strategic partners, shareholders, exemplary drivers, members of the Federal Traffic Council, and the Traffic Awareness and Safety Team.

Afterward, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi inaugurated the events of the accompanying exhibition held by the MoI and the General Commanders of the Police. The exhibition showcased a range of initiatives and projects adopted by the Ministry to promote security, safety, and prevention, particularly in the areas of traffic and road security.

The exhibition will continue until the 12th of March and feature various daily events.

In a statement on the occasion of the Unified Gulf Traffic Week, Brig. Gen. Eng. Hussain Ahmed Al Harthi, Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, expressed his confidence in the UAE's ability to achieve its vision of becoming one of the best countries in the world in safety and security. He emphasised the need for greater commitment and application of instructions, guidelines, and traffic laws to protect society, people, and property.

Brig. Gen. Al Harthi added that the Unified Gulf Traffic Week provides an opportunity to build on what has been achieved and strengthen efforts for more achievements, especially in the areas of road security and safety of its users. He called for concerted efforts and complementary work between all parties concerned with road safety to achieve the goals and vision of the Emirates.

According to Gautam Datta, CEO of Wataniya Takaful Company, the company is honoured to cooperate with the Ministry of Interior during the Unified Gulf Traffic Week to appreciate the efforts of exemplary drivers in the UAE. As a Takaful company, they understand the importance of building a safe society by encouraging good practices, including responsible driving, which can make the roads safer and reduce loss of life and property. The initiative aims to inspire more drivers to adopt responsible driving and contribute to making the roads safer for all.