Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering course with Spanish counterpart concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The national anti-money laundering course came to a close in Dubai. The week-long course was organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Spanish Ministry of Interior, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the UAE Central Bank, and the Federal Customs Authority.

The course’s closing was attended by Antonio Álvarez Barthe, the Spanish Ambassador to the UAE; Brig. Gen. Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Deputy Director General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Subcommittee on Money Laundering Crimes Investigations in the UAE; and a number of the Ministry’s officers.

During the course, a number of specialised topics related to money laundering crimes and international regulations and laws on money laundering were discussed. The course also featured real-life issues and practical experiences drawn from joint international operations that have been carried out to combat money laundering crimes.

The course comes as part of the continuous cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Spain in police work and the exchange of best practices and experiences put in place in the two countries.