MoFAIC Offers Condolences On Death Of Russian Ambassador To UAE

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has extended its sincere condolences to the Russian Federation over the passing of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to the UAE Sergei Kuznetsov.

In a statement, the Ministry expressed its deep appreciation for Ambassador Kuznetsov’s tireless efforts to strengthen the bonds of solidarity and friendship between the UAE and Russia during his tenure, noting the significant development in promoting strategic partnership between both countries on many fronts in recent years.

The Ministry also extended its sympathies to Ambassador Kuznetsov’s family members and colleagues.

