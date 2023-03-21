MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has received a copy of the credentials of Oumer Hussien Oba, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the UAE.

Al Shamsi wished the new ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ethiopian Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.