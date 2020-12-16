Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss ties, regional issues

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, today discussed the prospects of further consolidating the strong cooperation ties between the UAE and Egypt, in addition to several regional and international issues of interest.

This came as President el-Sisi received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, along with H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, along with their accompanying delegation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President el-Sisi highlighted the efforts of their countries to face the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the importance of strengthening their cooperation and coordination in containing the regional and international humanitarian and economic repercussions of the pandemic and preparing for the recovery phase.

They also addressed the current developments in the Arab region and related challenges and crises while underlining their support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at advancing the peace process, opening new prospects for regional relations and establishing stability in the middle East based on cooperation and coexistence.

H.H Sheikh Mohamed wished Egypt continued success in combatting the pandemic and its people safety and good health, stressing the UAE’s constant readiness to help Egypt address the pandemic, and affirming that their bilateral relations are fraternal and strategic and have been based on compassion, understanding, mutual respect and common destiny since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The bilateral ties between the two countries have witnessed considerable development in recent years, due to their joint political will to reinforce them, Sheikh Mohamed added, pointing out that the region and the rest of world are facing rapid changes and developments that directly affect the interests of the Arab region, most notably the increasing attempts to meddle into the internal affairs of Arab countries and the risks posed by extremism and terrorism, in addition to other risks to Arab and global security and sovereignty.

This matter requires greater cooperation and further consultations between Arab countries, Sheikh Mohamed further added, noting that Egypt is one of the key pillars of Arab national security, and the UAE is always keen to coordinate with it to resolve various regional crises.

For his part, President el-Sisi welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to "his second home", stressing that the visit is a further motivation for strengthening their fraternal bilateral ties to wider prospects of joint action and overall cooperation.

He also hailed the efforts of Sheikh Mohamed to achieve peace, stability and development in the region, and commended the significant development in the overall relationship between the UAE and Egypt, most notably their political, economic, security and military relations, as well as the significant growth in their bilateral trade and investments, stressing the two countries' keenness to further develop their bilateral ties.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their cooperation in the energy field, and el-Sisi welcomed the UAE's accession to the EastMed Gas Forum as an observer state, explaining the significant value the UAE is adding to the forum’s activities in order to serve strategic goals and boost joint cooperation and partnership between member states.

He highlighted Egypt's commitment to Gulf security "as an extension of Egyptian national security", rejecting any practices that seek to destabilize it.

At the end of the meeting, both sides highlighted their keenness to continue their consultations and coordination on issues of mutual concern to help establish the foundations of security, stability, peace and development in the region.

They also stressed the importance of the recent historic peace accords witnessed by the region on establishing regional and international stability and security and opening up new relations between the region’s countries. They emphasised their common belief in the importance of countering the risks threatening the security and stability of the region’s countries and communities.

Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation arrived in Cairo earlier today, where they were received at the airport by President el-Sisi and top Egyptian ministers and officials.

At the VIP Hall, President el-Sisi warmly welcomed Sheikh Mohamed as the two leaders exchanged cordial talk.