Mohamed Bin Zayed, King Of Bahrain Review Consolidating Bilateral Issues

Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain reviewed prospects of further promoting the fraternal and longstanding relations between the two nations.

This came as the two leaders met at King Hamad's residence in Abu Dhabu where they discussed a number of issues of interest to the GCC states and exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments.

The two sides reaffirmed their determination to bolster the deeply rooted bonds between the two peoples and to take the level of cooperation and coordination to new heights.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman at Abu Dhabi Airports Co. From the Bahraini side, H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs along with other senior Bahraini officials attended the meeting.

