Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has affirmed the UAE's support for the Lebanese people and their ambitions for unity, stability and development.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Al Hariri at Qasr Al Shati' Palace here today, wherein he was briefed on the latest developments in Lebanon, and efforts related to forming a new government.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed sincere wishes for forming a government that prioritises national reconciliation and seeks to survive differences and overcome the challenges besetting the nation.

The two sides addressed bilateral relations in addition to a number of regional and international issues of interest, including the global battle against COVID-19.

Al Hariri congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the successful Mars Mission and valued the UAE's position toward Lebanon across all fronts, including its support for his country to stem the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

