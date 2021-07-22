Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged through a telephone call Eid al-Adha greetings with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed to President Tebboune the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health and wellbeing, as well as progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Algeria.

President Tebboune reciprocated the greetings, wishing His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan good health and further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, as well as the latest developments of COVID-19 and its health, humanitarian and social impacts.