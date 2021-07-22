UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, President Of Algeria Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:15 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged through a telephone call Eid al-Adha greetings with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed to President Tebboune the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health and wellbeing, as well as progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Algeria.

President Tebboune reciprocated the greetings, wishing His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan good health and further progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, as well as the latest developments of COVID-19 and its health, humanitarian and social impacts.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Algeria All Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

45 minutes ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

5 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

8 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

9 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

10 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.