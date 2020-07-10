Mohamed bin Zayed sends congratulatory message to South Korean President on 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent a message to President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, congratulating him on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

The message was delivered by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during a meeting held as part of Sheikh Abdullah's state visit to the East Asian country.

The two top diplomats announced the ''fast track'' entry system between the UAE and South Korea in light of the special joint strategic partnership and the two countries' efforts to find a safe travel passage that ensures easy, smooth entry procedures and enables visitors to both countries, for important trade or humanitarian purposes, to start their activities immediately.

The fast track entry service will ensure implementation of precautionary measures before and after travel between the two countries, which will reduce the quarantine period and contribute to efforts aimed at resuming trade, business, and humanitarian activities between the two countries in a fast, safe way.

The announcement of the fast track entry follows the constructive, and exceptional bilateral cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic wherein the UAE provided a special entry permit to Korean businesspeople, and especially those working on Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, on entry to the UAE. The two countries also operated flights between Abu Dhabi and Incheon and coordinated on the repatriation of citizens.

The meeting explored ways of strengthening the special joint strategic partnership as well as bilateral cooperation in wide-ranging areas including diplomacy, health, economy, trade, investment, defence, food security, renewable energy, peaceful nuclear energy, infrastructure, oil and gas, education and scientific research and technology.

The two ministers also took stock of the latest regional and global developments and issues of mutual concern, including Yemen, Syria, Libya and Iran.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Kang Kyung-wha reviewed the latest evolving developments in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic along with efforts being made by the two countries to contain its impact.

In this context, the two sides offered condolences to the families of victims of the virus and affirmed the importance of upgrading existing coordination and cooperation for exchanging expertise on the most advanced testing techniques to detect new cases, as well as supporting international research projects to find a vaccine for the disease.

The two ministers emphasised the need for regular exchanges of visits between officials of the two friendly countries under the umbrella of the special strategic ties between the UAE and South Korea.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended the level of bilateral cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus and in addressing its repercussions, and valued South Korea's medical support in efforts to contain the virus.

H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness and honor at being the first foreign official to visit South Korea since the outbreak of the "COVID-19" pandemic, stressing the special strategic relations that bring the UAE and South Korea together and the strategic partnership that brings them many achievements in many domains.

Sheikh Abdullah also praised the adherence of the Korean resident community in the UAE to precautionary and preventive measures taken by the UAE to contain the virus, and expressed his best wishes to the friendly Korean people.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the special strategic ties that bind the UAE and Korea, and their strategic partnership that has produced many remarkable achievements in several spheres.

''We are hoping this visit will see further consolidation of our bilateral friendship and cooperation in all walks of life for the benefit of our mutual interests and the good of our people,'' H.H. said.

Sheikh Abdullah also valued the support shown by the friendly Republic of South Korea for Expo 2020, which the UAE will host next year in Dubai, and looks forward to the distinguished participation of South Korea in the international event.

The UAE Ambassador to South Korea, Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, attended the meeting.