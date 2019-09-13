Mohamed bin Zayed visits Memorial of Unknown Soldier in Minsk

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday, laid a wreath at the Memorial of Unknown Soldier in Minsk, as part of his state visit to Belarus. The Memorial was built to honor the soldiers killed while defending their country in the Second World War.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was welcomed at the memorial by Anatoly Sivak, Mayor of Minsk, where national anthems of the UAE and Belarus were played.

H.H. was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamis, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ahmed Mohamed Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus, Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, and Matar Suhail Al Dhaheri, member of the Federal National Council.