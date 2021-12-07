Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UNESCO Director-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Azoulay and congratulated her on her re-election as Director-General of UNESCO for a second four-year term. He praised the collaboration between the UAE and UNESCO, in light of their common vision to preserve human heritage while supporting development. The meeting also highlighted the UAE’s efforts in preserving and protecting global heritage through several projects and initiatives.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also praised UNESCO’s decision to adopt 2nd December as ‘World Futures Day’, which coincides with the UAE’s National day.

The choice of the date is a sign of appreciation for the UAE’s global role over the past 50 years to imagine and create the future, as well as its exceptional experience in anticipating economic, industrial and social change and its high readiness in future sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also expressed the hope that the UAE and UNESCO can further expand their collaboration for the benefit of the international community.

The Director-General of UNESCO congratulated the UAE on its 50th National Day, and extended her best wishes to the UAE and its people for further development and prosperity.

Azoulay also praised the UAE for its contributions to preserving global heritage. She commended the UAE for the progress it has achieved in the field of gender balance, which has placed the country among the leading nations to achieve UNESCO’s education for All objectives that were adopted in Dakar in the year 2000.

The Director-General of UNESCO also expressed the hope that the UAE and UNESCO can further strengthen their collaboration, as part of their commitment to preserve the world’s cultural heritage.