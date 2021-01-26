Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this morning received the credentials of the ambassadors of several friendly countries to the UAE at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

He received the credentials of Ambassadors Mudhafar Mustafa Al-Jubouri of Iraq, Mu'izz bin Abdul Sattar Binameem of Tunisia, Dhamika Malraj De Silva of Sri Lanka, and Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al-Busaidi of Oman.

Also present were Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who attended virtually.

The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

During their speeches, the ambassadors expressed their keenness to consolidate the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and their countries, to serves their national interests.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors while wishing them a good stay with their families in the UAE, and assuring them that they will receive the necessary support that will enable them to perform their duties without any difficulties, under the framework of internationally-established diplomatic relations and norms.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE state policy and its diplomacy, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is governed in the first place by human relations and is based on balanced relations with these countries in various fields, taking into account the supreme national interests, and supporting international efforts aimed at strengthening the culture of dialogue and peace between countries and peoples.