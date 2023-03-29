UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Receives Ramadan Well-wishers From Emirati Tribes

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers from Emirati tribes

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 29th March, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received dignitaries from Emirati tribes who came to offer their Ramadan greetings to him.

The reception was held at the Za’abeel Palace in the presence of H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of sheikhs and dignitaries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid exchanged Ramadan greetings with his guests and hosted an Iftar banquet for them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid March Media From Ramadan

Recent Stories

BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, U ..

BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues an Emiri d ..

9 minutes ago
 South Korean Prime Minister Asks President to Veto ..

South Korean Prime Minister Asks President to Veto Controversial Rice Bill - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Higher education top priority of government; says ..

Higher education top priority of government; says Governor Punjab Muhammad Balig ..

1 minute ago
 Al-Azhar remains the standard-bearer of education, ..

Al-Azhar remains the standard-bearer of education, academia, and moderate values ..

9 minutes ago
 Milley Says US Should Consider Authorizing Militar ..

Milley Says US Should Consider Authorizing Military Force Against Drug Cartels

18 minutes ago
 Russia Supports Grossi's Efforts Aimed at Protecti ..

Russia Supports Grossi's Efforts Aimed at Protecting ZNPP's Safety - Envoy

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.