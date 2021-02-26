Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of UAE Tour

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today watched a part of the Dubai Stage of the third edition of the UAE Tour (21st to 27th February, 2021), the one and only World Tour cycling race in the middle East.

Dubai Stage, the sixth stage of this year’s UAE Tour spans 165 km.

The race, which is organised by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of cycling, attracts 140 top professional riders representing 20 teams from across the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid followed the race from the starting point (Abu Kadra Roundabout) passing through the city's most iconic landmarks including Burj Khalifa and finishing at Palm Jumeirah.

He greeted the cyclists who will conclude the race in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Stage 1, the ADNOC Stage, of the third edition of the UAE Tour. With a peloton of 139 riders, the opening stage featured 176km of riding on a flat route between Al Dhafra Castle and Al Mirfa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness at the large participation of national youth as well as foreign teams in this unique sporting event in the Middle East region. He considered cycling among the most difficult and tough sports because it requires high physical fitness, patience, the effort required to go the distance, and perseverance so that the cyclist can enter and participate in such world tournaments.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of the organising committee for hosting the event in the Emirates, since cyclists toured most of the emirates and regions of the country, reflecting the prestigious position that the country occupies in the international sporting circles and the confidence it enjoys with various international bodies.

He added that the selection of the UAE as host for the third edition of this global race is a testament to the nation’s youth to organise and manage high-profile sports events with such efficiency because they have a long proven record of organising such international tournaments and competitions.

The seven-day race spans a distance of 1,045km through different emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, Aref Al Awani. General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Mansoor Juma Buosaiba, Chairman of UAE Cycling Federation.