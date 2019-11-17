MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic connectivity in licencing medical facilities

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the Department of Economic Development – Ajman (Ajman DED), agreed upon enhancing the electronic connectivity in the field of licencing private medical and pharmaceutical facilities, so that the clients can renew their licence through Ajman DED in a quick and easy way.

The agreement aims to enhance corporate partnership and lay the foundations for the effective joint strategic cooperation, which in turn contributes to taking maximum advantage of administrative and technical competencies in both sides and delivering the best services for the clients.

This idea came up during a meeting at MoHAP headquarters between Abeer Adel, Acting Director of Regulation, Licencing and Advertising Department, on behalf of Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licences, and Saud Sultan Al Shammari, Director, Economic Registration and Licencing Department, on behalf of Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman DED, in the presence of a number of employees of both parties.

"MoHAP is keen on developing partnerships with various government bodies to build government services system, foster communication between local and Federal agencies, and coordinate joint efforts. This is part of MoHAP’s strategy to provide a vital legislative and governance framework, ensure the provision of outstanding regulatory and supervisory services for the health sector, and strengthen the electronic connectivity of licencing services between relevant parties," said Abeer Adel.

For his part, Ali Eissa Al Nuaimi Director-General of the Department of Economic Development - Ajman said, "The MoU builds on our efforts being made to develop an attractive business environment and facilitate a seamless customer journey especially when it comes to obtaining licences. We will have an online link-activated with the Ministry to enable economic establishments operating in the medical field to obtain new or renew licences following simplified and fast procedures. These efforts, together with our strategic partners, will definitely enhance our business environment and attract quality investments to the medical and economic sectors."